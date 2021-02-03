Tom Brady Gave Crying Bucs Teammate Stern Reminder After NFC Title Game Win

Tom Brady has set a new standard in Tampa Bay.

That’s been evidenced over the course of the 2020 NFL season, including after the Buccaneers’ most significant victory in nearly two decades.

During a recent appearance on the “All Things Covered Podcast,” Bucs linebacker Lavonte David shed light on the nature of Tampa Bay’s locker room after winning the NFC Championship. Players understandably were emotional about earning a trip to Super Bowl LV, but Brady reminded at least one of his teammates that the ultimate goal hadn’t yet been achieved.

“When I realized that it was real, when I realized it was like all the other stuff doesn’t really matter unless it’s the Super Bowl was like after we won the NFC Championship,” David said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “You know me, I was all happy and (expletive), it was my first. I’m geeked up. Then like I guess somebody was crying. And I guess like, I heard (Brady), just like, ‘What the (expletive) you crying for? We not done yet.'”

David continued: “He’s right. He’s right. You know, I had a little two tears, too. So I wiped my (expletive), too. … We still got work to do.”

Brady’s mindset has carried over into Super Bowl week. As wide receiver Chris Godwin revealed Tuesday, Brady has advised the Buccaneers to “temper their emotions” as the matchup with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs approaches.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback knows a thing or two about claiming football’s most coveted hardware, so all Tampa Bay players would be wise to follow Brady’s lead heading into Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images