Tom Brady Shared This Advice On Playing In Super Bowl To Bucs Teammates

Tom Brady has played in more Super Bowls than the rest of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates combined, so it’s natural that he dished out some advice before Sunday’s game.

Brady is preparing for his 10th Super Bowl. The rest of the QB’s teammates have been active for just nine Super Bowl games (and tight end Rob Gronkowski accounts for four of those appearances).

Buccaneers fifth-year wide receiver Jaydon Mickens shared advice Brady gave his teammates heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl LV matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I had no idea about this 30-minute halftime, 45-minute pregame,” Mickens said Wednesday via Zoom. “We’re going to be out there. We might have to warm up twice. I had no recollection of that. But Tom, he let us know that it’s going to be a long game. It’s going to be a four-plus hour game. There’s going to be TV timeouts and a lot of distractions throughout this week. We’re going to be getting tickets together, get your family together, getting everything together.

“When it comes down to it, none of that stuff matters because the legacy comes when you go out there and you dedicate this whole last two weeks to one game. Multiple opportunities, some more than others, but you got one game to cement your legacy forever. So, that right there, that said enough for me. I was already sold. I’ve been locked in and each day comes with something new. He’s not going to talk too much about what this game means because obviously we are playing and acting like and going about this game like we’ve been there before at the end of the day.

“And with Tom, you feel like you’ve been there before because when Tom’s on the field, you lock-in. So, we’re locked in on the field. We’re locked in off the field. He’s a great person to have to give those meaningful thoughts going into this game.”

Brady has won six of his previous nine Super Bowl appearances. He’ll try to ensure the rest of his teammates also go down as Super Bowl champs with a win Sunday.

