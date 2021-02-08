Tom Brady Shouts Out, Winks At Rob Gronkowski After Super Bowl LV Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady reconnected with some old friends during Super Bowl LV.

All three of Brady’s touchdown passes in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs went to his former teammates on the New England Patriots. Brady threw two touchdown passes to tight end Rob Gronkowski and one to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brady gave Gronkowski a special shoutout during his video conference call Sunday night, delivering a fist pump and three winks “Robbie G’s” way.

The two longtime teammates clearly were feeling each other Sunday in Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win and Gronkowski’s fourth.

Brady will return to the Buccaneers next season. Gronkowski wants to keep playing but noted he’ll be a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

If the interaction above is any indication, he’ll likely be back in Tampa Bay playing with Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images