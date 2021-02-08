NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady gave his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates all the motivation they needed Sunday night.

As the Buccaneers prepared to take the field for Super Bowl LV, the 43-year-old quarterback “gave a players-only locker room speech described as the epic of epics,” according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs proceeded to steamroll the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Bucs rookie linebacker Devin White, who tallied a game-high 12 tackles and an interception in the win, hyped up Brady’s speech in a tweet Monday, asking the team to release video of it.

The vast majority of Tampa Bay’s roster had never played in a Super Bowl before Sunday. Brady spent the preceding two weeks preparing his teammates for the Super Bowl stage while peppering them with motivational messages.

Each night of Super Bowl week, Brady texted Bucs players “We WILL win,” according to running back Leonard Fournette.

This was Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance and seventh Super Bowl title, both NFL records. Let’s hope he was mic’d up for it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images