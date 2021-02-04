Tom Brady To Sign Second Deal With Bucs? Bruce Arians Wouldn’t Be Surprised

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is open to playing past the age of 45, and that could mean signing a second contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians acknowledged he doesn’t handle contract matters, but he sounded pretty optimistic that Brady, 43, would be willing to return to Tampa Bay after his current contract runs out after the 2021 season.

“I think Tom’s real happy where he’s at, and I wouldn’t be surprised,” Arians said Thursday in a video news conference over Zoom.

Brady still played like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season and led the Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday’s Super Bowl will be Brady’s 10th appearance in the big game.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images