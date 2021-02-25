NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has proven he doesn’t need the New England Patriots to win a Super Bowl.

And according to Clyde Christensen, he found motivation in one of his arch rivals.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach revealed exactly who and why during an appearance on “The Zach Gleb Show” on CBS Sports Radio on Wednesday.

“He said one of the things that looked really fun and challenging to him is what Peyton (Manning) did in Denver,” Christensen said. “There was something about that challenge that hit (Brady) right. ‘Hey, I’m going to go see if I can do this again somewhere else.’

“I do think that the challenge of that was a huge thing for him. Twenty-one years is a long time. Sometimes there’s time for a change. He’s mentioned several times that he was impressed with it and that looked fun and challenging to him.”

Hey, whatever works.

As you likely remember, Manning joined the Broncos after being chased by several teams in free agency in 2012. He took Denver to two Super Bowls, the second of which ended with him and his teammates raising the Lombardi Trophy.

Brady one-upped him, though, with a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the Bucs.

Mission accomplished? We’d say so.

