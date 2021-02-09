Tom Brady’s Instagram Story Generating Tons Of Buzz With Congratulations

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is a popular guy.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl ring in a 31-9 defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the 43-year-old received an outpouring of messages.

But it wasn’t just from his former teammates or other NFL athletes. People like soccer star David Beckham, lacrosse player Paul Rabil, NHL defenseman P.K. Subban and former Boston Red Sox first baseman Kevin Youkilis all congratulated Brady on Instagram.

Check out some messages the surefire Hall of Famer was tagged in, courtesy of Brady’s Instagram story.

Not a bad group of friends.