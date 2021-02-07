Tom Brady’s Parents, Who Battled COVID-19, Tell QB To Wear Mask More Often

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s parents want the 43-year-old quarterback to take additional precautions against COVID-19.

In an interview that aired during NFL Network’s Super Bowl LV pregame coverage, Andrea Kremer asked Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady whether they’ve told their son to be more diligent with his mask-wearing.

“Yes,” said Brady Sr., who was hospitalized for three weeks after contracting the coronavirus last September. “You know what, he’s 43 years of age. We keep harping on it. Frankly, he thinks his body with — he probably takes 45 pills a day. So far, God willing, he’s still healthy. But the answer is yes, we do.”

"I had no interest whatsoever in winning or losing, I just was interested in taking the next breath."@TomBrady's parents sat down with @Andrea_Kremer to detail Tom Brady Sr. overcoming COVID and the excitement of getting to see his son play in his 10th Super Bowl 👇 pic.twitter.com/VEX0vQooIo — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 7, 2021

Brady, unlike most of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, did not don a mask during the on-field celebration that followed the team’s NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers. The QB also was maskless when he arrived at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Brady’s mother and father both battled COVID-19 early in the NFL season. The latter said he feared for his life, calling his hospitalization “a harrowing experience.”

“I’m thankful I’m here, to be honest with you,” Brady Sr. said.

Both of Brady’s parents made the trip to Tampa to watch their son play in his 10th Super Bowl.

