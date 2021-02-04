Torey Krug Has Simple Reaction To David Pastrnak’s Hat Trick Vs. Flyers

David Pastrnak was an absolute force for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. And one former teammate took notice.

Patrnak opened the scoring for the Black and Gold at Wells Fargo Center. Philly tied it at 1-1 and eventually took a two-goal lead. But Pastrnak made it 3-2 before netting a hat trick in the thrilling 4-3 overtime win.

Torey Krug, who was Pastrnak’s teammate for six seasons, took to Twitter after the winger potted his third goal of the game and fifth of the season.

Yeah, that’s about all we could say, too.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images