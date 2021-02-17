Trevor Lawrence’s Shoulder Surgery Reportedly ‘Went Great’

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Lawrence is on the mend.

The widely expected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft reportedly underwent left shoulder surgery Tuesday night, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Lawrence is expected to be “100% for training camp.”

The quarterback had a number of representatives from NFL teams at his pro day at Clemson on Friday, reportedly including two from the New England Patriots.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the No. 1 pick in the April 29 draft, are expected to draft the QB. What that means for Gardner Minshew remains to be seen, but it would be difficult to see the Jags draft someone else.