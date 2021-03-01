Trey Mancini Gets Standing Ovation, Hit In First At-Bat Since Cancer

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a big day at for Trey Mancini.

The Baltimore Orioles first baseman saw his first at-bat after missing the 2020 season with Stage 3 colon cancer in Sunday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium. And both the fans and teams alike made sure to welcome him back warmly.

The Orioles and Pirates gave Mancini a standing ovation as he approached the batter’s box for the first time since 2019. He was noticeably emotional during the tribute, too.

Check it out, via the O’s:

What made the day even more special is what came next.

Mancini laced a single to centerfield on the second pitch of his at-bat. And, of course, he was pretty pumped about this.

Take a look:

Back in his element.



Trey followed up the curtain call with a base knock. pic.twitter.com/huG3ZPZeoe — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) February 28, 2021

“It was amazing,” Mancini told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “I almost teared up a little bit, I’m not going to lie, when I was up there and everybody gave me a standing ovation and I saw all the guys on the field clapping on the Pirates, clapping in the dugout, our team and all our fans. It meant the world to me. It was a really, really cool moment and one of the favorite moments of my baseball career.

“I think it was a huge day for me, personally, getting back in a game. Just another kind of milestone that I can check off here.”

What a special moment.

