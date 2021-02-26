Tristan Thompson Had Three Words For Return Of Fans At Celtics Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Thompson is very excited to meet Boston fans as a member of the Celtics, to say the least.

It’s a big part of why he came here, after all.

And now a date finally is on the horizon to welcome (some of) those spectators back to TD Garden, as Mass. Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that fans could return to professional sports arenas in the state as of March 22.

For the Celtics, that means potentially as soon as March 29 when Boston hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Three words: About. (Expletive). Time,” Thomson said, emphatically, when asked about the development in his media availability Friday.

“That’s one reason why I wanted to join this organization, just because of how amazing their fans are and their fan base. And of course we’re limited to 12% or whatever the number is, so I know that’s going to be the strongest 12% in the league cheering us on every night. And having them back in the arena will just bring that extra energy for us, and give us that boost that we want and also need sometimes during the game. You know, I’m extremely excited, and hopefully as the weeks and months continue as this virus settles down a little and the vaccine keeps going we can get a higher percentage into the arena.”

The Celtics may be struggling of late, so maybe a little luck from Green Teamers is exactly what Boston needs.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images