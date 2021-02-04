Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Deshaun Watson-To-Dolphins Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick last year seemingly with the hope that the Alabama product would become Miami’s next franchise quarterback.

Tagovailoa very well could be the starting signal-caller in South Beach for the next decade-plus, but the idea of his Dolphins tenure being limited to one season probably can’t be completely ruled out.

Deshaun Watson trade rumors seem to be gaining more steam with each passing day. Miami has been identified as a potential landing spot for Watson given the draft capital it possesses. The Fins also have a crop of intriguing young players, including Tagovailoa, who potentially could appeal to the Houston Texans.

Tagovailoa surely has heard his name being floated as the Watson saga unfolds, but the 22-year-old isn’t getting wrapped up in the noise.

“Well, like I’ve said before, I can control what I can control,” Tagovailoa said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I’m the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Really, I’m just looking forward to being the best version of myself. Looking at getting better this offseason and helping our team win games next year. Like I said, I’m trying to be a lot better from Year 1 to Year 2. It really starts now in this offseason.”

Tagovailoa continued: “We haven’t talked anything about trades or any of that outside talk. Really, we’re just talking about what we can get better with this offseason. I’ve been able to talk to Coach Flo (Brian Flores) here and there. I know they’ve been busy with the Senior Bowl. Like I said, I’m just trying to get better with this Year 1-to-Year 2 jump and trying to focus on the things I can continue to help win our team games next year.”

Even if Tagovailoa ultimately is shipped out of town through a blockbuster trade, he probably shouldn’t take it as a personal slight. Watson is in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, and it would be wise for the majority of teams across the league to make a run at the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images