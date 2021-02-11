Tuukka Rask Explains Funny Moment When He Left Net During Bruins-Rangers

You don't see that every day

by

A weird sequence happened in the third period of the Bruins’ overtime win against the Rangers.

Boston and New York were tied 2-2 in the final minutes of the game, and Tuukka Rask was seen skating toward the Bruins’ bench.

Odd, considering the Black and Gold weren’t on the power play nor down a goal.

So, what happened?

“I just had to tell something to (Jaroslav Halak) real quick,” Rask joked after the game. “I honestly thought we were down 2-1.

“… We’re in the entertainment industry, I hope people got a good laugh out of it. I sure did.”

The goalie also threw off his teammates.

“I thought we had a power play … I was a little confused,” Brad Marchand said after the game. “… I think Tuukks was trying to throw everybody off. … He’s going to catch some heat for that. … He made a lot of big saves tonight, so he gets a free pass.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy added, jokingly: “You’d think he has access to the scoreboard. … At the end of the day, we got it squared away.”

Thankfully the gaffe didn’t turn costly for Rask, as the Bruins went on to win on Brad Marchand’s overtime goal.

More NHL:

Watch Bruins’ Brad Marchand Score Game-Winning Goal Vs. Rangers

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related