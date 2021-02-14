Tuukka Rask’s Win Streak Snaps With Bruins’ Heartbreaker Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had chances but couldn’t capitalize Saturday.

After lighting the lamp first Saturday, it pretty much was all New York Islanders the rest of the way at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum as the B’s fell 4-2.

Tuukka Rask suffered just his second loss in regulation of the 2021 NHL season and first since Jan. 18 on Saturday night.

The Bruins netminder stopped 38 of 42 shots faced in the loss.

