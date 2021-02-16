Twitter Goes Nuts After Maple Leafs Blow 5-1 Lead, Lose To Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

The Toronto Maple Leafs blowing leads is a tale as old as time.

The next installment of that tale was written Monday night when Toronto welcomed the Ottawa Senators to Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 5-1 lead and appeared to be en route to win No. 12. But the Senators scored three goals in the third to send the game to overtime.

The Senators ended up winning the game. And, naturally, Twitter had plenty to say.

Maple Leafs looking for an excuse for the L vs the Sens#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/KsftVeoYge — Josh Anderson (9-4-2) (@PriceXNHL) February 16, 2021

I can’t imagine what it’s like to be the @MapleLeafs goalie who gives up a 4 goal lead…….

3 maybe, but not 4. #NoFun — Andrew Raycroft (@AndrewRaycroft) February 16, 2021

Always a good day when you beat the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even better when they blow a 4 goal lead. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) February 16, 2021

Look, we're deep into the pandemic in the midst of an unrelenting polar vortex.



But the Maple Leafs just blew a 5-1 lead to the Ottawa Senators, so it's not all bad. — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 16, 2021

I don't think practice will be fun tomorrow boys @MapleLeafs 😂 — PunkWalsh☆ (@PunkWalsh94) February 16, 2021

The Toronto Maple Leafs, ladies and gentlemen 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Joseph Lunn (@Lunn3r) February 16, 2021

Hey, at least they can hang their hats on leading the NHL with 24 points, right?

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images