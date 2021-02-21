Two Weeks After Super Bowl, Tom Brady Asks Followers Simple Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is bored.

It’s been two weeks since Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and 11 days since he took Tampa Bay by storm in the victory parade. Now, the 43-year-old quarterback apparently is getting restless.

Check out this tweet Brady sent out Sunday afternoon:

“Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months…?”

Well, Tom, something tells us you’ll play football, or something. Probably after spend some time doing super rich people things, or something.

In other words: Chin up, GOAT, you’ll be fine.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images