Two Weeks After Super Bowl, Tom Brady Asks Followers Simple Question

Tom Brady is bored.
It’s been two weeks since Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and 11 days since he took Tampa Bay by storm in the victory parade. Now, the 43-year-old quarterback apparently is getting restless.
Check out this tweet Brady sent out Sunday afternoon:
“Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months…?”
Well, Tom, something tells us you’ll play football, or something. Probably after spend some time doing super rich people things, or something.
In other words: Chin up, GOAT, you’ll be fine.