The combat-sports world is on edge in anticipation of Usman-Burns.

MMA Fans can win a bunch of swag Saturday by making their UFC 258 picks with NESN games. Kamaru Usman will take on Gilbert Burns in the main event, and a lucky fan can win big by predicting the winner, round and method of victory correctly.

The Usman-Burns bout isn’t the only fight UFC 258 will have in store. Maycee Barber will meet Alexa Grasso, and Kelvin Gastelum will take on Ian Heinisch as just part of the under-card. The winning fan likely will pick the winner of those bouts ahead of time, too.

Visit NESN Games before 8 p.m. ET on Saturday to sign up for your chance to win a $100 gift certificate to the ’47 Brand online store.

