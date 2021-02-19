NESN Logo Sign In

Once again, Saturday night is fight night in Sin City.

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card, and NESN Games is giving you another chance to win.

Here are the fights you’ll be picking:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus

Phillip Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Thumbnail photo via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports Images