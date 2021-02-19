Once again, Saturday night is fight night in Sin City.
Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card, and NESN Games is giving you another chance to win.
All you have to do is sign up to play NESN Games’ picks challenge for Saturday night’s card for your chance to win an online gift card to the ’47 Brand store.
Here are the fights you’ll be picking:
Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus
Phillip Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner
Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis