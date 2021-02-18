Team USA is ramping up for its big year.

The United States women’s national soccer team will face Canada on Thursday night in Orlando, Fla., in their SheBelieves Cup opener. The North American rivals both will vie for three points, which should position either for success later in the tournament.

Team USA won the SheBelieves Cup last year, and is trying to triumph at its home tournament in back-to-back years for the first time. The U.S. also is using the SheBelieves Cup to prepare for the Summer Olympics, which is scheduled to take place later this year in Tokyo.

Here’s when and how to watch USA-Canada in the United States:

When: Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images