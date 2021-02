NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is lighting it up.

The young Boston Bruins star is this week’s VA Hero of the Week. After scoring one goal against the New Jersey Devils and then a hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe, Pastrnak was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.

Pastrnak’s impressive season is discussed in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images