Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel in Brandon, Fla.

Now, an autopsy has revealed some details about his death.

Sheriff Chad Chronister of the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office in Florida stated Wednesday that Jackson “suffered from chronic alcoholism” and potential CTE, according to TMZ. He claimed Jackson had “long-standing health conditions” that contributed to his death “because of some alcohol abuse.”

Sheriff Chronister was saddened by the death.

“He would never say no! He’s the person you would call ‘Hey I have something we wanna do for a child in need, a family in need, a military member in need’ and he was always there,” he said on Q105’s “MJ Morning Show,” via TMZ. “I don’t know how he balanced his schedule.”

Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler, was 38.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images