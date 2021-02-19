Vincent Jackson’s Brain Will Be Donated To CTE Research

NESN Logo Sign In

Vincent Jackson’s brain will be put to good use following his sudden death.

The family of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will donate his brain to researchers at Boston University to determine if he had CTE, a degenerative brain disease commonly linked to repeated head trauma, according to The New York Times.

“Vincent being who he was would have wanted to help as many people as possible,” said Allison Gorrell, a spokeswoman for the Jackson family, in a phone interview with The Times on Wednesday. “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room Monday by a housekeeper. He was 38.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images