Wait Did Aaron Rodgers Announce His Engagement To Shailene Woodley?

Aaron Rodgers continues to have one of the more fascinating personal lives.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was named the league’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season during the 10th annual “NFL Honors” on Saturday, where he discussed the eventful year it’s been.

In his acceptance speech, Rodgers discusses what it was like playing during the pandemic, and all the change he experienced over the last year or so.

Like getting engaged. Yes, he said engaged.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments,” Rodgers said in his virtual acceptance speech. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career.”

So who is the woman he refers to as his fiancée again at the end of the video?

No, it’s not retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. That relationship was rumored to have ended over the summer, as she wasn’t quite ready to settle down.

He was, clearly.

Rodgers apparently has moved on quickly, as he just so casually announced, just a few days after rumors that he and actress Shailene Woodley were an item.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers' acceptance speech for the 2020 NFL MVP



"Speak things to life. Manifest the desires of your heart. Question everything. And spread love and positivity."



Also, Rodgers apparently got engaged 😂 pic.twitter.com/QI99od7Hkv — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 7, 2021

Rodgers and the “Big Little Lies” actress were only recently reported to be a couple, but all accounts suggested things were pretty low key, especially considering his recent relationship with Patrick.

Well, Rodgers’ love life sounds like a good script for another Reese Witherspoon television production.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images