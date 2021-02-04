Waste Management Phoenix Open Live Stream: Watch First Round Online

One of golf’s best weeks of the season is here.

The PGA Tour is back in the desert this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Defending champion Webb Simpson looks to retain his crown while fending off a star-studded field that includes the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

Here’s how you can watch the first round of the Phoenix Open online and and on TV.

When: Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel (beginning at 3 p.m.)

Live stream: FuboTV (beginning at 3 p.m. | PGA TOUR Live (subscription required)

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images