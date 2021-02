It’s cut sweat time in the Arizona desert at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The WMPO is underway at TPC Scottsdale where a bunched leaderboard after Thursday’s first round makes you think we’re in for an exciting weekend of golf.

But first, we’ve got to get to the weekend with the second round Friday.

Here’s how you can watch the second round of the Phoenix Open online and on TV.

When: Friday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live stream: FuboTV | Golf Channel

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY NETWORK Images