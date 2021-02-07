Watch Alex Smith Give Inspiring NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Speech

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Smith probably could have written his speech to accept the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award the night after he first stepped foot on the field for the Washington Football Team in Week 5.

And with how well he delivered it, we wouldn’t put it past him.

The quarterback on Saturday deservingly took home the honor after his incredible journey to return to football after a gruesome break during a game in 2018 not only ended his season, but almost caused him to lose his leg.

Unfathomably, Smith was ready for the 2020 season. He not only played in eight games, but started in six, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns.

His speech relayed the 128-day comeback journey as he accepted the award in the virtual ceremony.