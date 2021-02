NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were destined to tie the game against the Islanders on Thursday night, it was just a matter of when.

Boston was down 2-1 to New York in the second period despite a breakaway attempt from Jake DeBrusk and some good looks on the penalty kill.

But it was Craig Smith who potted the game-tying tally at even strength.

The Bruins forward threw the puck on net that deflected off Matt Martin’s stick and by Semyon Varlamov to make it 2-2.

Check it out: