Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Throw Down Thunderous Dunk Vs. Warriors

It may have been a late night on the East Coast, but Jaylen Brown was still very much up.

The Celtics wing climbed the ladder and threw down an emphatic fourth-quarter dunk as Boston faced the Warriors in Golden State on Tuesday night.

Check it out:

Brown started the play on the defensive end, coming away with a strip on Golden State’s Kelly Oubre Jr. Brown caught a pass in transition from Kemba Walker, and did the rest himself.

The sequence capped a 15-2 run for Boston during a three-minute stretch midway through the final period. It also helped the Celtics take a 106-96 lead just four minutes left in the game before capping off a 111-107 win.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images