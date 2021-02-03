Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Go Off For 27 Points On Warriors

We’ll forgive you if you’re waking up with nary a clue about what happened in Tuesday’s Boston Celtics game.
Kicking off a West Coast road trip, the Celtics game against the Golden State Warriors didn’t tip off until 10 p.m. ET. But it was a solid effort from Boston, which walked away with a 111-107 victory.
Much of that success can be attributed to star forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped 27 points in the victory. He was a monster from the perimeter, and the NBA put together some of the top moments from his night.
In addition to the 27 points, Tatum added nine assists and three rebounds.
The Celtics now will face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back.