Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Go Off For 27 Points On Warriors

We’ll forgive you if you’re waking up with nary a clue about what happened in Tuesday’s Boston Celtics game.

Kicking off a West Coast road trip, the Celtics game against the Golden State Warriors didn’t tip off until 10 p.m. ET. But it was a solid effort from Boston, which walked away with a 111-107 victory.

Much of that success can be attributed to star forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped 27 points in the victory. He was a monster from the perimeter, and the NBA put together some of the top moments from his night.

☘️ Tatum, BOS win in San Fran ☘️@jaytatum0 puts up 27 PTS to lead the @celtics past GSW on the road! #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/WBmOBsiamu — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2021

In addition to the 27 points, Tatum added nine assists and three rebounds.