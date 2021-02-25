Charlie Baker Live Stream: Watch Massachusetts Gov. Announce Return Of Fans

The wait soon will be over.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday will announce that, starting in March, fans will be allowed to return to professional sporting events at stadiums and arenas, according to multiple repots. Baker will announce the news during a press conference scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium all have prohibited fan entry since first closing their doors last March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
WBZ-TV will live-stream Baker’s press conference at 1 p.m.
You can click here to watch Baker’s announcement or follow the link in the tweet below: