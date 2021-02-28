Watch Charlie Coyle Score One Of Bruins’ Sweetest Goals This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle thus far hasn’t had the season he and the Boston Bruins hoped for. Coyle went from Jan. 23 to Feb. 21 without scoring a goal, but his tally at Lake Tahoe was kind of fluky.

No such word should be used to describe the goal Coyle scored Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins center torched the New York Rangers early in the first period to give Boston a 1-0 lead at Madison Square Garden. It was one of the sweetest goals of the season for Boston, as well as one that showed great skill from Coyle.

Take a look:

Charlie Coyle, how do you do!? 🚨#NHLBruins strike first in this one. pic.twitter.com/M2EBsDnw59 — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 28, 2021

The goal gave Coyle three on the season to go along with three assists.

Hopefully, the impressive play will help jump-start one of the most important players on the Bruins roster.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images