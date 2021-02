We hope you didn’t blink.

…Because if you did, you may have missed Bruins winger David Pastrnak give Boston a 1-0 lead in Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pastrnak’s goal came just 12 seconds in the contest.

Check it out:

Patrnak’s tally was assisted by Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron after the B’s possessed the opening faceoff.

It was the All-Star’s third goal of the season, having played just three games on the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images