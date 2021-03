NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum gave the Boston Celtics the edge they needed.

The C’s were down one in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards when Tatum came in clutch with a reverse layup.

It gave Boston a one-point advantage, 111-110, with just 4.7 seconds left, and it was enough to earn the W.

Check it out, via NBC Sports Boston:

Now, that’s what we like to see.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images