Watch Kevin Durant React After Being Told He Can’t Return To Nets-Raptors

It’s safe to assume that professional sports leagues are just making things up as they go when it comes to COVID-19.

Especially after watching what went down between the league and Kevin Durant on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar missed the beginning of their game against the Toronto Raptors, coming off the bench for the first time in his career after being ruled available at the last minute.

It was short lived, though, as Durant headed for the locker room and was ruled out due to NBA health and safety protocols in the third quarter.

It was pretty bizarre to watch unfold. Here’s what appears to be the moment where Durant was told he had to leave the game.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Durant’s early absence was due to contact tracing, and he subsequently was ruled available after whomever he was in contact with underwent further testing.

Andrews added that at the “direction of the league,” Durant was pulled from the matchup after having already played.

You can’t make this stuff up.

