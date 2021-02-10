Watch Rob Gronkowski Teach Gronk Spike To Mickey, Minnie Mouse

NESN Logo Sign In

If you heard a thunderous sound in the Orlando area Tuesday, Rob Gronkowski might be to blame.

Gronkowski’s Super Bowl LV celebration tour made a pit stop at Walt Disney World two days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs as league champions. The star tight end’s day trip to Disney included a Gronk spike lesson for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Check it out:

Gronkowski had the opportunity to unleash a spike not once, but twice Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. The future Hall of Famer’s pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs helped Gronk rack up his fourth career Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images