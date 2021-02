NESN Logo Sign In

You had to know there’d be more than one.

A 16-car wreck broke out in Lap 14 of the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but there was one more during the final lap of Sunday’s race.

The second “Big One” came when Brad Keselowski tapped teammate Joey Logano, sending the two spinning and knocking out several other cars in the process.

Another look at the big wreck on the last lap of the #DAYTONA500.



All drivers have climbed out of their cars. pic.twitter.com/UmRtWoJ5YA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2021

Luckily, everyone involved exited their cars.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images