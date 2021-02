NESN Logo Sign In

Half-court shots don’t find the bottom of the net too often, especially when they’re lobbed at the buzzer.

But Saturday, one did.

Terry Rozier took a chance with time winding down in the second quarter of Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets-Golden State Warriors game. And surprisingly enough, Rozier hit it.

Check it out, via ESPN:

Terry Rozier from half court at the halftime buzzer! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/X36EckXO7a — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 21, 2021

He’s called Scary Terry for a reason.

