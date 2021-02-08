Watch Tom Brady ‘Celebrate’ In Post-Super Bowl Locker Room Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has been here before.

(Six previous times, to be exact.)

Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting shared a video late Sunday night of Tampa Bay’s locker room after its Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The clip shows how Brady “celebrated” after claiming his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Get a load of this:

This is nothing new for Tom Brady 😂 🐐



(via @MrSeanyB1) pic.twitter.com/B6m3iNbu4D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

Ho-hum.

Don’t be surprised if you see a similar video of Brady next year. After Sunday night’s game, the 43-year-old confirmed he indeed will return next season.

Of course, that’s bad news for the rest of the NFL, which surely can’t wait for Brady to go away.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images