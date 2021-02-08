Watch Tom Brady ‘Celebrate’ In Post-Super Bowl Locker Room Video

Business as usual for the seven-time champion

by

Tom Brady has been here before.

(Six previous times, to be exact.)

Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting shared a video late Sunday night of Tampa Bay’s locker room after its Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The clip shows how Brady “celebrated” after claiming his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Get a load of this:

Ho-hum.

Don’t be surprised if you see a similar video of Brady next year. After Sunday night’s game, the 43-year-old confirmed he indeed will return next season.

Of course, that’s bad news for the rest of the NFL, which surely can’t wait for Brady to go away.

More NFL:

Tyrann Mathieu Reacts To Tom Brady Altercations In Super Bowl LV

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related