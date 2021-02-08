Watch Tom Brady Hit Rob Gronkowski For Second Touchdown Of Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.

Disclaimer: You have.

Brady connected with Gronkowski on the tight end’s second touchdown of the game Sunday, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Gronkowski’s second touchdown, which came with 6:05 left in the second quarter, was after he gave the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead on a first-quarter touchdown.

