Watch Tom Brady Hit Rob Gronkowski For Second Touchdown Of Super Bowl LV

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.

Disclaimer: You have.

Brady connected with Gronkowski on the tight end’s second touchdown of the game Sunday, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Gronkowski’s second touchdown, which came with 6:05 left in the second quarter, was after he gave the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead on a first-quarter touchdown.

Check it out:

The score went for 17 yards. It capped a six-play, 38 yard scoring drive.

It also came one play after the Buccaneers benefited from a terrible offsides penalty on Kansas City. Tampa Bay would have had to settle for a field goal before the Chiefs’ error on fourth down.

