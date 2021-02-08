Watch Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Connect For First TD Of Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday night marked the fifth Super Bowl that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have played in together.

The future Hall of Fame duo now has connected for touchdowns in more than half of them.

An 8-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Gronkowski capped an eight-play, 4:33 drive by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV. After faking a shotgun handoff to Leonard Fournette, Brady dumped the ball off to Gronkowski, who coasted to the corner of the end zone untouched.

The fourth Brady-Gronk Super Bowl touchdown gave Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

The score also marked a first for Brady, who failed to put together a first-quarter touchdown drive in all of his previous nine trips to the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images