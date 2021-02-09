Watch Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Exchange After Bucs Win Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

The greatest quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history has reached football’s mountaintop once again.

Tom Brady’s and Rob Gronkowski’s first season with the Buccaneers ended on the highest of highs. After entering the 2020 playoffs as an NFC Wild Card team, Tampa Bay ripped off three straight road wins before taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

It marked the fourth Lombardi Trophy together for Brady and Gronkowski, both of whom shined Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. The future Hall of Fame tandem connected for the game’s first touchdown, as well as another in the second quarter.

Gronk quipped about his two-touchdown performance during a postgame exchange with Brady. Here’s a full transcript of the conversation, per a video shared by NFL Films.

Brady: Way to go, buddy.

Gronkowski: Wow.

Brady: This is what we do.

Gronkowski: This is why we came here.

Brady: Two tuddies! Two tuddies?!

Gronkowski: I was saving ’em for the Super Bowl!

Brady: You did it all! You balled out, baby.

Gronkowski: You balled out, too, man. You got us here, dog.

Brady: Way to go. So proud of you.

Mission Accomplished ✅



Pure joy from Brady and Gronk after winning their fourth ring together.

There’s a chance we haven’t seen the last of Brady and Gronkowski on the Super Bowl stage either. Neither player is even considering retirement this offseason, and Gronk, an impending free agent, sounds like he prefers to return to Tampa Bay next season (and beyond).

