Trent Frederic has hands.

The Bruins were down 3-2 to the Washington Capitals’ early in the third period of Monday night’s game at Capital One Arena when Tom Wilson decided to get feisty with the Boston forward.

So, the two dropped gloves, and both boys landed plenty of devastating blows.

(Check out the play here, via CLNS Media’s Evan Marinofsky.)

Wowsa.