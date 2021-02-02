Watch Video Of Bucs Poking Fun At ‘Old Head’ Tom Brady In Locker Room

For as carefully as Tom Brady crafts his public image, he seemingly has embraced his role as the NFL’s resident grandpa.

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette recently Instagrammed a video of Buccaneers players poking fun at their quarterback in the team’s locker room. “Five, six-time, seven-time, old head Brady,” Fournette says in the video, which shows the 43-year-old quarterback going along with the joke.

(Note: It’s unclear exactly when Fournette recorded the video.)

Take a look:

Of course, Fournette and the Bucs are busy preparing for their Super Bowl LV matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A victory would give Brady a staggering seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images