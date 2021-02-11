Wendy’s Drags Rays With Joke About Pulling Blake Snell In World Series

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s probably not what Major League Baseball fans expected of their Thursday, but Wendy’s gave them a good laugh on Twitter.

The fast food giant took aim at the Tampa Bay Rays after asking accounts to request a “roast” in honor of National Roast Day.

So, the Rays’ account took the bait and suggested Wendy’s “keep it spicy,” just like their chicken nuggets.

And boy, Wendy’s didn’t hold back.

“We’re surprised you didn’t pull your social media manager in the middle of writing that great tweet,” they wrote, referencing Tampa Bay pulling Blake Snell earlier than some expected in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series.

Someone get some ice for this burn.

