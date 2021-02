NESN Logo Sign In

The big day is finally here: It’s Puppy Bowl day.

Don’t let that silly little football game in Florida distract you from the fact that Sunday’s main event is the annual Puppy Bowl when Team Fluff and Team Ruff throw down.

Here’s how you can watch the Puppy Bowl on TV and online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Channel

Live stream: FuboTV | Animal Planet

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screen shot/Animal Planet