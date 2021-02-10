What Rob Gronkowski Brought To Bucs Parade Might Surprise You

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s no secret that Rob Gronkowski loves his alcohol. But that doesn’t mean he is an under-prepared, reckless partier.

Gronk on Wednesday arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade carrying not a case of beer, but a case of water. Clearly, the Bucs tight end understood hydration would be imperative on a day in which he would parade and party in 80-degree weather.

Smart move, Gronk.