What Rob Gronkowski Brought To Bucs Parade Might Surprise You

It’s no secret that Rob Gronkowski loves his alcohol. But that doesn’t mean he is an under-prepared, reckless partier.
Gronk on Wednesday arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade carrying not a case of beer, but a case of water. Clearly, the Bucs tight end understood hydration would be imperative on a day in which he would parade and party in 80-degree weather.
Check out this video tweeted by ESPN reporter Jenna Laine:
Smart move, Gronk.
From that point forward, Gronkowski’s behavior was predictable.
All that said, the highlight of the Bucs parade was Tom Brady arriving to the event aboard his own multimillion-dollar luxury boat.