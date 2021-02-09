What Mic’d-Up Tom Brady Told Patrick Mahomes After Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

The mic’d-up Super Bowl LV videos are rolling in, and they aren’t disappointing.

NFL Films on Tuesday shared a video of Tom Brady talking with Patrick Mahomes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s a transcript of the interaction:

Mahomes: “Hey, you’re a legend, man. Congrats, man.”

Brady: “You’re a stud, bro.”

Brady: “Let’s keep in touch.”

Mahomes: “Yeah, for sure.”

Brady: “Alright.”

Not the most scintillating, dialogue, but it nevertheless is interesting to hear the greatest quarterback in NFL history talk to a player who many believe has the best chance of equaling Brady’s accomplishments.

That said, all we really want is audio of whatever Brady said to Tyrann Mathieu.

