What’s Next For Dustin Pedroia? Sam Kennedy Teases Opportunities With Red Sox

Dustin Pedroia’s time as a Major League Baseball player has come to an end.

The former second baseman had himself quite a career in 15 years with the Boston Red Sox. But injuries forced him to call it quits, much to his dismay.

That said, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy expects Pedroia to maintain a presence in the league in the coming years.

“The fact that he’s a Red Sox for life means a lot to us in the organization,” Kennedy told reporters Monday during a video press conerence, via the team. “… And now as we go forward, we’re looking forward to him staying with the club in whatever form that may take, whenever he’s ready, however he wants to do it. Whether its owner, CEO, general manager — he’ll tell us what to do and whatever it is, he’ll be good at it.”

Pedroia himself acknowledged he’s interested in sticking around baseball, but first he’s focused on spending time with his family.

So, what’s actually next for Pedroia? Stay tuned.

