When Bruins Are Hoping Matt Grzelcyk Will Return To Game Action

NESN Logo Sign In

A return to game action won’t be Friday night for Matt Grzelcyk, but it could come shortly thereafter.

The Boston Bruins defenseman, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury on Feb. 10, made the trip to New York. And while he won’t play Friday against the Rangers, it’s possible he’s back Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

“We’re looking at Sunday now,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday morning over Zoom. “He’ll get one more practice (Saturday), so hopefully he gets clearance for Sunday, but he will not be in (Friday).”

Injuries have marred the start of the season for Grzelcyk, who has played mostly on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo when available. On Thursday (and likely Friday), Jakub Zboril was in that second pairing left side role.

The 27-year-old has three assists in six games this campaign.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images